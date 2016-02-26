BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
Feb 26 Kapital Yatirim Holding AS :
* FY 2015 net profit of 88,309 lira ($29,793.86) versus 175,335 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9640 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.