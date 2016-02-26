Feb 26 Cover 50 SpA :

* Reports FY preliminary revenue at about 24.7 million euros, up 4 percent year on year

* FY preliminary EBITDA at 6.3 million euros, down by 0.5 million euros year on year

* Says FY preliminary EBITDA decreased year on year due to 1.3 million euro rise in communication, marketing, and personnel costs to support the growth plan Source text: bit.ly/1Q8iiJf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)