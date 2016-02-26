BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 Cover 50 SpA :
* Reports FY preliminary revenue at about 24.7 million euros, up 4 percent year on year
* FY preliminary EBITDA at 6.3 million euros, down by 0.5 million euros year on year
* Says FY preliminary EBITDA decreased year on year due to 1.3 million euro rise in communication, marketing, and personnel costs to support the growth plan Source text: bit.ly/1Q8iiJf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23