BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 Gubernija AB :
* Q4 loss from continuing operations 234,000 euros ($256,440.60) versus loss of 324,000 euros year ago
* Q4 income from sales 1.8 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago
* FY income from sales 8.5 million euros versus 11.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23