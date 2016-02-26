BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
Feb 26 Attacq Ltd :
* Expects NAV per share as at December 31 will be between 326 cents and 404 cents per share higher, being between 21 pct and 26 pct higher than last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.