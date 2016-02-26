BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
Feb 26 Beijer Ref Publ Ab
* Made initial enforcement order on Beijer Ref AB, without prejudice to CMA's ongoing investigation into completed acquisition by Beijer Ref of HRP Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.