BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 Codere SA :
* Sees Q1 2016 adjusted EBITDA excluding non recurring items at between 61 million euros ($66.9 million) and 64 million euros compared to Q1 2015 at 70.9 million euros (at official Argentinian pesos rate)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23