Feb 26 Codere SA :

* Sees Q1 2016 adjusted EBITDA excluding non recurring items at between 61 million euros ($66.9 million) and 64 million euros compared to Q1 2015 at 70.9 million euros (at official Argentinian pesos rate)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)