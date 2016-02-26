BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 Ladbrokes Plc :
* Retirement of CFO from the board
* Confirms that Ian Bull, chief financial officer, will retire from board on February 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23