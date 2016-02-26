Feb 26 CFAO SA :

* Q4 revenue of 900.0 million euros ($983.97 million), down -5.0 pct on the same prior-year period

* FY operating income 279.0 million euros versus 266.4 million euros year ago

* FY net income attributable to owners of parent eur 106.6 million up by 6.1 pct

* Proposes FY dividend of 0.81 euro per share