BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 CFAO SA :
* Q4 revenue of 900.0 million euros ($983.97 million), down -5.0 pct on the same prior-year period
* FY operating income 279.0 million euros versus 266.4 million euros year ago
* FY net income attributable to owners of parent eur 106.6 million up by 6.1 pct
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.81 euro per share Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1VISqVQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23