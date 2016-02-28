BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications posts qtrly profit after tax attributable of S$963.3 mln
* Qtrly profit after tax attributable S$ 963.3 million versus S$ 946.0 million
Feb 28 Manz AG
* Plans to implement a capital increase
* Intends to enter into a strategic cooperation with Shanghai Electric
* Strategic collaboration in the area of energy storage, solar technology and other automation technology areas
* Shanghai Electric to take a major participating interest in Manz
* Plans to increase the company's capital stock by approximately 43% against cash contributions
* Publication of a securities prospectus is expected to take place during the first six months of 2016
* Shanghai Electric will acquire those shares from the planned capital increase that are not subscribed by the shareholders at the subscription price
* Dieter Manz and Ulrike Manz, who currently own 35.2% and 3.8% of the company, will not exercise their subscription rights
* Subscription price for the new shares must be set as close as possible to the market, up to a maximum of 40 euros per share
* Obligations of Shanghai Electric are conditional on, among other things, the approval from anti-trust authorities in China and various official approvals in China
* Dieter Manz intends to continue to hold a major participating interest in the company
* Dieter Manz will continue to lead the company in the capacity of chief executive officer
* Supervisory board of the company has appointed Dieter Manz for another five-year mandate as scheduled
* If the voting agreement is concluded, Shanghai Electric would likely gain control of Manz
* As a consequence, Shanghai Electric would be obliged to provide the company's shareholders with an offer to purchase their shares (mandatory offer)
* If voting agreement is concluded, after mandatory offer, Dieter Manz will sell shares to Shanghai Electric to enable it to attain 30.1%
* If mandatory offer is not submitted within a year after capital increase, Shanghai Electric can request Mr Manz sell shares to achieve a participating interest of 29.9%
* Bankhaus Lampe is assisting the transaction in the capacity of financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Mainstreambpo acquires trinity fund administration in dublin and Cayman Islands