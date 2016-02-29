Feb 29 Vunani Ltd

* FY revenue of R131.4 million compared to R115.0 million at 31 December 2014

* FY profit for period from continuing operations of R8.6 million compared to a loss of R25.3 million at 31 December 2014

* FY basic earnings per share from continuing operations of 5.9c compared to a loss of 22.5c at 31 December 2014

* Directors have no reason to believe businesses will not continue as going concerns for foreseeable future