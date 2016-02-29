BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
Feb 29 Vunani Ltd
* FY revenue of R131.4 million compared to R115.0 million at 31 December 2014
* FY profit for period from continuing operations of R8.6 million compared to a loss of R25.3 million at 31 December 2014
* FY basic earnings per share from continuing operations of 5.9c compared to a loss of 22.5c at 31 December 2014
* Directors have no reason to believe businesses will not continue as going concerns for foreseeable future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde