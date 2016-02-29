BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
Feb 29 Efg International Ag
* EFG will hold an analyst and investor call on Tuesday, 22 March 2016, to update the market on the preparation of the integration plan, provide more details on the expected synergies and present the team that will be responsible for the preparation of the integration of EFG and BSI
* Says will hold analyst and investor call on tuesday, 22 march 2016, to update the market on the preparation of the integration plan, provide more details on the expected synergies and present the team Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde