BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
Feb 29 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd
* Reported a loss for year under review of r668.1 million compared to a profit of R277.8 million in prior year
* Total assets decreased to R7.7 billion from R7.9 billion at 31 December 2014
* FY diluted headline loss per share 295.3 cents
* board declared final dividend of 35 cents/share for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde