Feb 29 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd

* Reported a loss for year under review of r668.1 million compared to a profit of R277.8 million in prior year

* Total assets decreased to R7.7 billion from R7.9 billion at 31 December 2014

* FY diluted headline loss per share 295.3 cents

* board declared final dividend of 35 cents/share for FY