Feb 29 Stentys SA :

* Says results of self-apposing sirolimus-eluting Stent trial published in EuroIntervention

* Clinical study demonstrated that Stent apposition was statistically better in Stentys group than balloon-expandable group at 4 months

* At 9 months, use of Stentys SES showed no reduction in artery lumen diameter with a near perfect strut coverage