Feb 29 Gameloft SE :
* Has unanimously observed that tender offer initiated by
Vivendi is against interests of Gameloft
* On Friday Feb. 26, 2016 board has reviewed tender offer
filed by Vivendi with french AMF on Feb. 18
* On Vivendi offer - "financial terms of offer which do not
reflect Gameloft's intrinsic valuation and future prospects"
* On Vivendi offer - "lack of industrial rationale of this
proposed combination"
* On Vivendi offer - "none of Vivendi's businesses can bring
attractive synergies to Gameloft"
