BRIEF-Devoteam Q1 revenue up at 149.9 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 149.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 133.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 29 Midas SA :
* Says signed an agreement on Jan. 18 for widening cooperation and opening negotiations over indirect acqusition of 65.9975 pct of Midas by Polkomtel Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BBVA, Santander, Sabadell, Caixa looking at Popular - sources (Adds comments from Spain's Economy Minister, details)