BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
Feb 29 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Has acquired a portfolio of 84 apartments in Hague for a new retail fund
* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1QfbnOj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde