BRIEF-Bain Capital announces launch of sale of remaining stake in Maisons du Monde
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
Feb 29 Sponda Oyj :
* Says has completed the acquisition of the properties in the Forum block and is revising its prospects for 2016
* Estimates that net operating income for 2016 will amount to 175 million - 190 million euros ($191.00 million - $207.37 million)(previously 152 million - 168 million euros)
* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2016 will amount to 94 million - 110 million euros (previously 82 million - 98 million euros) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
* Q3 CONSOLIDATED RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.1 MILLION YEAR AGO