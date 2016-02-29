Feb 29 Sponda Oyj :

* Says has completed the acquisition of the properties in the Forum block and is revising its prospects for 2016

* Estimates that net operating income for 2016 will amount to 175 million - 190 million euros ($191.00 million - $207.37 million)(previously 152 million - 168 million euros)

* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2016 will amount to 94 million - 110 million euros (previously 82 million - 98 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

