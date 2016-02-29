BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
Feb 29 Bellevue Group AG :
* FY group operating profit up 85 pct to 24.6 million Swiss francs ($24.70 million)
* FY net loss of 0.8 million francs at group level following impairments in first half-year
* FY proposed dividend per share of 1.00 franc
* Plans a rights offering during Q2 of 2016 to increase capital by 30 million to 40 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9958 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde