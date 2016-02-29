Feb 29 Bellevue Group AG :

* FY group operating profit up 85 pct to 24.6 million Swiss francs ($24.70 million)

* FY net loss of 0.8 million francs at group level following impairments in first half-year

* FY proposed dividend per share of 1.00 franc

* Plans a rights offering during Q2 of 2016 to increase capital by 30 million to 40 million francs