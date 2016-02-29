Feb 29 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* Alterations occurred in 2015 interim financial report led to reduction in net profit for first half year 2015 of 3.4 million Swiss francs to 40.8 million Swiss francs ($41 million)

* Expects to achieve a group net profit for 2015 of around 86 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9958 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)