Feb 29 Trigon Agri A/S
* Fy2015 total revenue, other income, fair value
adjustments and net changes in inventory from continuing
operations amounted to EUR 41.8 million (EUR 66.9 million in
2014).
* Fy2015 EBITDA from continuing operations stood at EUR
10.0 million (EUR 16.7 million in 2014).
* Fy2015 net loss was EUR 53.0 million (loss of EUR 13.3
million in 2014)
* Q4 net loss EUR 18.8 million (-10.8)
* Says in order to secure the survival of the Company
through these challenging times the Company needs to secure
adequate working capital. Accordingly the Company announced an
EGM to be held on March 4 to raise additional capital through
the issuance of convertible bonds. As all proceeds from
divestments are controlled by the bond holders this was deemed
to be a necessary course of action coordinated with the
Bondholder's Committee.
