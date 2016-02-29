BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
Feb 29 Byggmastare Anders J Ahlstrom Holding publ AB :
* Subsidiary Mitt Alby AB sells part of property at Albyberget in Stockholm to Titania Fastighetsholing AB
* Purchase price is 2.66 million Swedish crowns ($311,296.80) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5449 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde