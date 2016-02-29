BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
Feb 29 Siauliu Bankas AB :
* Q4 net interest income 15.3 million euro ($16.75 million) versus 10.2 million euro year ago
* Q4 net fee and commission income 2.4 million euro versus 2.3 million euro year ago
* Q4 net profit 6.6 million euro versus 1.6 million euro year ago
* Q4 allowance for impairment 10.7 million euro versus 5.8 million euro year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde