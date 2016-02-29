BRIEF-Bain Capital announces launch of sale of remaining stake in Maisons du Monde
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
Feb 29 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Akelius sells 585 apartments in Germany
* Sales price of 47 million euros ($51.24 million) corresponds to 1,400 euros per square meter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
* Q3 CONSOLIDATED RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.1 MILLION YEAR AGO