Feb 29 Total Client Services Ltd :

* Suitable replacement for CEO Lindikhaya Sipoyo has not yet been concluded.

* Parties will also continue to discuss and define Lindikhaya's continued future involvement as a specialist consultant to TCS

* Have agreed to extend process of finding CEO replacement and conclusion is expected by 30 April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)