BRIEF-Voztelecom Q1 net loss widens to 0.4 mln euros
* Q1 NET LOSS 370,619 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 142,747 EUROS YEAR AGO
Feb 29 Cyfrowy Polsat :
* Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat chief financial officer said it will be possible to pay out dividend and debt pre payments at the same time in future;
* "Thanks to debt refinancing we have a great flexibility and I see a chance to prepay the debt and pay out dividend at the same time," Tomasz Szelag told a news conference;
* Earlier Cyfrowy said it expected to return to dividend payouts in 2017.
* Szelag also said he expected future potential free cash flow at 1.2-1.4 billion zlotys per year. 0.9-1.1 billion zlotys will be earmarked on debt re-payments and the rest - up to 0.5 billion zlotys per year - will be earmarked on early debt repayment and dividend. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* H1 REVENUE EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qNYg2P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)