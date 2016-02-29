BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
Feb 29 Polmed SA :
* Signs about 7.5 million zloty ($1.9 million) deal with PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny Sp. z o.o. for delivery of medical services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9971 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
* Amedica Corp - co has not yet completed certain financial and other information necessary for an accurate and full completion of the quarterly report Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qobkui) Further company coverage: