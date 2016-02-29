BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
Feb 29 AstraZeneca Plc :
* AZ reports top-line result of tremelimumab trial
* Trial did not meet primary endpoint of improving overall survival in challenging to treat mesothelioma patients with no currently approved treatment options in the second-line setting
* Company will complete a full evaluation of final determine data, which will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting in 2016
* We remain confident in tremelimumab's clinical activity in combination, as shown in our recently published study 006 trial of tremelimumab and durvalumab in non-small cell lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
* Amedica Corp - co has not yet completed certain financial and other information necessary for an accurate and full completion of the quarterly report Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qobkui) Further company coverage: