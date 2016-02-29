Feb 29 AstraZeneca Plc :

* AZ reports top-line result of tremelimumab trial

* Trial did not meet primary endpoint of improving overall survival in challenging to treat mesothelioma patients with no currently approved treatment options in the second-line setting

* Company will complete a full evaluation of final determine data, which will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting in 2016

* We remain confident in tremelimumab's clinical activity in combination, as shown in our recently published study 006 trial of tremelimumab and durvalumab in non-small cell lung cancer