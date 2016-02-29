UPDATE 2-Spanish banks show interest in merger with struggling Popular
* BBVA, Santander, Sabadell, Caixa looking at Popular - sources (Adds comments from Spain's Economy Minister, details)
Feb 29 Admiral Capital A/S :
* H1 2015/16 net sales 57.3 million Danish crowns ($8.36 million) versus 50.3 million crowns year ago
* H1 2015/16 pre-tax profit 11 million crowns versus 8 million crowns year ago
* Still sees profit before tax and value adjustments of about 20 million - 25 million crowns for FY 2015/16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8526 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BBVA, Santander, Sabadell, Caixa looking at Popular - sources (Adds comments from Spain's Economy Minister, details)
NEW YORK, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Tuesday responded to criticism from angry shareholders of his role advising President Donald Trump on economic matters, saying he would help "any president" in office.