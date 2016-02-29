BRIEF-Voztelecom Q1 net loss widens to 0.4 mln euros
* Q1 NET LOSS 370,619 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 142,747 EUROS YEAR AGO
Feb 29 Ericsson
* Says cable tv provider UPC Poland selects Ericsson for field maintenance managed services and transformation
* Says deal represents Ericsson's first cable managed services contract in Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* H1 REVENUE EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qNYg2P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)