Feb 29 Deutsche Bank AG

* During first ten business days of tender period, securities with an aggregate notional value of usd 740 million were tendered by investors

* expects to record a gain in Q1 of 2016 of approximately eur 15 million from repurchase of us dollar-denominated securities

* this is additional to expected positive earnings impact of approximately eur 40 million from tender offer for euro-denominated securities

* Aggregate outcome of both tender offers has resulted in bonds with an aggregate notional value of eur 1.94 billion being repurchased to date

* Aggregate positive impact on first-quarter 2016 earnings of approximately eur 55 million

* Tender offer for us dollar-denominated securities remains open until 11 march 2016