BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
Feb 29 Immunovia Publ AB :
* Immunovia starts collaboration with multinational life science company on new systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) diagnostics test
* Says two studies are due for completion during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amedica Corp - co has not yet completed certain financial and other information necessary for an accurate and full completion of the quarterly report Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qobkui) Further company coverage: