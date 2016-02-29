BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
Feb 29 Olainfarm AS :
* Q4 revenue 25.7 million euros revenue versus 23.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 net profit for the reporting period 2.7 million euros versus 128,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QnkY76
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
* Amedica Corp - co has not yet completed certain financial and other information necessary for an accurate and full completion of the quarterly report Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qobkui) Further company coverage: