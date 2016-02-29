Feb 29 MHP SA :

* Says requisite consents of the holders to implement the amendments were not obtained and amendments will not be implemented

* Says consent payments will not became payable

* Says the consent solicitation was supported by holders of approximately 43 pct in principal aggregate amount of outstanding notes

* Says intends to launch new consent solicitation in respect of the notes on the date hereof which will be on the terms of, and subject to the conditions contained in, a separate consent solicitation memorandum Source text for Eikon:

