BRIEF-Comarch Q1 operating results to be lower by about 7.8 mln zlotys due to currency exchange differences
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
Feb 29 Ihlas Gazetecilik
* FY2015 net loss of 3.0 million lira ($1.01 million) versus profit of 46.0 million lira year ago
* FY2015 revenue of 84.5 million lira versus 95.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9609 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both sides because there was so much at stake for over 500 million European citizens.