BRIEF-Voztelecom Q1 net loss widens to 0.4 mln euros
* Q1 NET LOSS 370,619 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 142,747 EUROS YEAR AGO
Feb 29 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :
* Revenue up 19 pct for six months ended Dec 31
* Revenue at 4.33 billion rand versus 3.63 billion rand a year earlier
* Headline earnings per share were up 17 pct to 94.1 cents per share for 6 mths to Dec 31
* No interim dividend is proposed for period under review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 NET LOSS 370,619 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 142,747 EUROS YEAR AGO
* H1 REVENUE EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qNYg2P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)