BRIEF-Voztelecom Q1 net loss widens to 0.4 mln euros
* Q1 NET LOSS 370,619 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 142,747 EUROS YEAR AGO
Feb 29 Ekspress Grupp AS :
* Q4 sales 17.2 million euros versus 16.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 2.7 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 net profit for the period 1.7 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* Says forecast for 2016 is sales growth of 7 percent and EBITDA growth of 14 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H1 REVENUE EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qNYg2P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)