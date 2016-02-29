Feb 29 Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Q4 sales 17.2 million euros versus 16.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 2.7 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 net profit for the period 1.7 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Says forecast for 2016 is sales growth of 7 percent and EBITDA growth of 14 percent