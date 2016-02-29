BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
Feb 29 Medistim Asa
* Q4 EBIT 16.0 million Norwegian crowns ($1.84 million) versus 14.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 sales 74.6 million crowns versus 66.1 million crowns year ago
* Says board suggests dividend of 1.65 crown per share (1.40 crown) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7080 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
* Amedica Corp - co has not yet completed certain financial and other information necessary for an accurate and full completion of the quarterly report Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qobkui) Further company coverage: