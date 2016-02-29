BRIEF-Etablissements Fauvet Girel Q1 revenue up at 160,964 euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 160,964 VERSUS EUR 107,484 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 29 Competition and Markets Authority
* UK's CMA considering whether acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange of Trayport Ltd has resulted in lessening of competition Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, May 16 A US$7.75bn-equivalent debt financing backing US life sciences company Avantor’s take-private of lab supplies company VWR Corp will offer at least €1bn to European investors, banking sources said.