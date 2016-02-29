BRIEF-Comarch Q1 operating results to be lower by about 7.8 mln zlotys due to currency exchange differences
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
Feb 29 Vertice 360 :
* H2 net sales 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* H2 net loss 1.6 million euros versus loss 2.9 million euros year ago
* FY negative EBITDA 1.8 million euros versus positive EBITDA 17,000 euros year ago
* Net debt 10.0 million euros at end of Dec. 2015 versus 10.2 million euros at end of Dec. 2014
