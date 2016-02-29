BRIEF-Comarch Q1 operating results to be lower by about 7.8 mln zlotys due to currency exchange differences
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
Feb 29 Comp SA :
* Q4 revenue 262.8 million zlotys ($65.70 million) versus 173.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit 11.1 million zlotys versus 11.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 9.3 million zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9997 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
LONDON, May 16 Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both sides because there was so much at stake for over 500 million European citizens.