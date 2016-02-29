Feb 29 Txt E Solutions SpA :

* Unit Next Division acquires 79 percent of PACE Aerospace Engineering and Information Technology GmbH (PACE)

* Consideration for transaction to be 5.6 million euros ($6.09 million) paid in cash from available liquidity at closing

* The consideration for the transaction will be adjusted with additional cash payments in 2016 and 2017, based on economic results from PACE operations, estimated at about 1.9 million euros

* The transaction is expected to close on or about April 1