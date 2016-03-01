March 1 Ipsen SA

* Exelixis and Ipsen enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in regions outside the United States, Canada and Japan

* Ipsen will have exclusive commercialization rights for current and potential future cabozantinib indications outside the United States, Canada and Japan

* Exelixis will receive $200 million upfront payment and subsequent regulatory and commercial milestones 

* The agreement also includes up to $545 million of potential commercial milestones and provides for Exelixis to receive tiered royalties up to 26 pct on Ipsen`s net sales of cabozantinib in its territories