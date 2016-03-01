UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
March 1 Ipsen SA
* Exelixis and Ipsen enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in regions outside the United States, Canada and Japan
* Ipsen will have exclusive commercialization rights for current and potential future cabozantinib indications outside the United States, Canada and Japan
* Exelixis will receive $200 million upfront payment and subsequent regulatory and commercial milestones
* The agreement also includes up to $545 million of potential commercial milestones and provides for Exelixis to receive tiered royalties up to 26 pct on Ipsen`s net sales of cabozantinib in its territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.