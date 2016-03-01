UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 1 Trainers' House Oyj :
* Trainers' House liquidity provider agreement is transferred to S-Pankki Oy
* S-Pankki will quote bids and offers for Trainers' House shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.