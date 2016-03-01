UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
March 1 Marine Harvest says:
* Has experienced a severe algae bloom in Chilean operations in Region X
* Says have stocked 2.9 mill fish at these sites and average live weight ranges from 1.5 kg to 2.5 kg
* Says approximately 1.2 mill fish has currently suffered mortality
* Says biomass is insured Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)