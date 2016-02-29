BRIEF-Livanova announces Thad Huston as chief financial officer
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
Feb 29 EOS Imaging SA :
* Receives CE Mark for spineEOS Online 3D Surgical Planning Solution for the EOS System
May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday the chief executive of Canadian biotech company Novelion Therapeutics had left its board with immediate effect due to "a potential conflict of interest".