BRIEF-Comarch Q1 operating results to be lower by about 7.8 mln zlotys due to currency exchange differences
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
Feb 29 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* H2 net loss 10.9 million euros ($11.9 million) versus loss 5.3 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 24.4 million euros versus 15.3 million euros year ago
* H2 net sales 145.1 million euros versus 144.3 million euros year ago
