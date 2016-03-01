UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
March 1 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :
* FY traffic income of 107.6 million Swiss francs ($107.88 million), 100 million franc mark was exceeded for first time, an increase of 14.1 percent Source text: bit.ly/1VO1tom Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9974 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)