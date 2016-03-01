March 1 African Oxygen Ltd
* Afrox signs supply contracts
* Awarded a three-year contract extension to supply bulk
liquid nitrogen, compressed and special gases and welding
consumables to a South African oil refinery
* Contract, which will run until 2018, is worth r60
million
* Been awarded a five-year contract extension to supply
LPG, industrial gases to pretoria-based distributor, contract
worth r40 million
* Gained supply base of bulk nitrogen to Shoprite's
national distribution fleet as company looks to phase in
truck-mounted cryofridge installations to chill containers
* Signed new contracts with distributors in pretoria,
rustenburg and kuruman for supply of LPG, welding consumables
and industrial gases. Contracts, which will run until 2020, are
worth r65 million
