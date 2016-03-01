March 1 African Oxygen Ltd

* Afrox signs supply contracts

* Awarded a three-year contract extension to supply bulk liquid nitrogen, compressed and special gases and welding consumables to a South African oil refinery

* Contract, which will run until 2018, is worth r60 million

* Been awarded a five-year contract extension to supply LPG, industrial gases to pretoria-based distributor, contract worth r40 million

* Gained supply base of bulk nitrogen to Shoprite's national distribution fleet as company looks to phase in truck-mounted cryofridge installations to chill containers

* Signed new contracts with distributors in pretoria, rustenburg and kuruman for supply of LPG, welding consumables and industrial gases. Contracts, which will run until 2020, are worth r65 million