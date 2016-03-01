March 1 Ontex Group NV :

* Ontex accelerates its growth strategy with the acquisition of Grupo Mabe

* Says has completed acquisition of 100 pct of shares of Grupo P.I. Mabe (Grupo Mabe

* Cash consideration paid by Ontex at closing amounted to 3,522 million Mexican peso (178.1 million euros)

* Consideration payable at closing was a mix of cash and newly-issued Ontex Group shares

* As a result 2,722,2212 new shares have been issued to sellers

* Additionally, parties agreed an additional deferred consideration of up to 10 million euros per annum may be payable contingent upon exceeding EBITDA targets in 2016 and 2017

* Grupo Mabe will be consolidated into the results of Ontex with effect from March 1, 2016