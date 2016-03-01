UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 1 Tieto Oyj :
* Tieto supports Vapo on their digitalization in the Nordics
* The project started in the beginning of 2016 and is scheduled for completion by the beginning of 2017 with a simultaneous launch in all Vapo Group's operating countries Source text: bit.ly/1XX3LTJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.